Edale Valley, Peak District, Derbyshire, England by Andy Gray

Picture Story

This famous windy road leads to the village of Edale in the Peak District England. It is a major hub for walkers and the view from the top of Mam Tor can be quite spectacular in the right conditions. The road also referred to as the ‘S bend’ provides a really good focal point in the landscape and also serves as a leading line towards the distant hills beyond. Many photographic possibilities exist here , sunrise, sunset, traffic trails, aerial drone shots (top down) work very well. It is becoming an Instagram favourite amongst photographers.

In my image taken during winter time the road really stands out following a covering of snow. If you are lucky enough to get good lighting conditions and an interesting sky you should come away with a decent result. On the occasion I took the image during late afternoon there was some nice cloud formations complimenting the textures in the white landscape below. I didn’t have my tripod with me which is unusual, so I took the shot hand held using a fast shutter speed and a slightly higher than ISO. The main challenge other than not having a tripod is to wait until cars have passed unless at night when you are deliberately seeking a traffic trail image. Composition wise both portrait and landscape orientation can work but portrait mode appears to be more popular with this location. In my case I wanted to include all of the road from left to right also capturing the snowscape either side. I selected automatic white balance and did not use any filters.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now