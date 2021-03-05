East Tyrol, Austria by Wolfgang Moritzer

Follow us
Picture Story
On my hike to this hut in the middle of the frame, the weather was quite bad with some rain and snow fall. not really what i wanted, but i had to deal with it. arrived at the hut, i searched for some locations to capture the highest mountain of austria, but due to the wather i wasn't quite sucessful. i decided to hike back to my car and try this spot another day.
On my way back, it stopped raining and the hike was quite fine. i also saw, that the sun came out a little bit and i turned back to have a look on this majestic mountain. and what i saw was this scene. i took out my camera and had just the 50mm on. so i took a pano with the 50mm to get the framing i want.
