East Java, Indonesia by Debarshi Das

Picture Story

It was a beautiful sunrise with a colony of volcanic craters getting illuminated by the first light of the sun. We reached the top point by around 2.30 am and waited till 6.30 am. Those 4 hours were accompanied by a heavy gust of wind and with a chill factor touching almost zero. But when the 1st light of the sun hits the highest mountains Sumeru followed by Bromo and Batak those were some goosebumps moments for me. I wanted to visit this place again and come up with milky way shots.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now