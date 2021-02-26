Dundalk, Grey County, Ontario, Canada by Biswajit Patra

Picture Story

The Environment Canada had issued warnings for heavy snowfall and a strong wind gust of 70-80 KM/H for portions of Central Ontario for the weekend. I had been waiting for an opportunity like this to shoot something different in winter. I charged my camera batteries and packed all my gears the night before. Since, it is not a good idea to change the lens in the middle of winter, I planned to take two camera bodies, Fujifilm XT4 with 55-200mm and Sony A7 III with Tamron 28-75mm.

The next morning I started early from my home. The plan was to head north towards Grey County and drive around the sideroads of Highway 10.

Shooting wide was not an option. I couldn’t find any detail in the foreground. Blowing snow reduces visibility to a great extent. However, it helps create the separation, normally from a busy background. So, I tried to keep the composition simple. I switched to the telephoto lens and started looking for abstract shapes and contrast in my surrounding. I settled for this lone and gnarly tree completely isolated from the background. Also, the snowstorm created a nice contrasting separation.

I ditched the idea to set up my tripod due to strong wind gusts. The wind chill of -18C made it difficult to operate the camera. With Optical Image Stabilisation on, manually focused and pressed the shutter at 1/1250s in burst mode to get a sharp image. Probably, my best image of this winter season.

