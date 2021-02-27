Dora, Ozark Country, Missouri, USA by Carr Ward

Picture Story

We recently had a winter snow storm here Missouri. On the morning after the first snowfall I decided I would venture out and drive over to the historic Hodgson Water Mill. Upon arriving the snow was fresh with no foot traffic so it made for perfect conditions as I was the first and only person brave enough to venture out to this area. The temperature was -7 F. It was so cold my twist locks on my tripod were freezing up making it difficult to adjust my tripod legs. I made my way around this area shooting different angles as the sun came up behind the mill. The water from the spring was creating a lot of steam making the scene very moody. For this particular shot I got down as low as my frozen tripod legs would allow and began to shoot. I shot different exposures of the water until I saw one I liked. Eventually my tripod twist locks froze completely from getting water on them so my shooting was over. But I was able to get a lot of good shot capturing the fresh snow and wintery scene.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now