Diamond Beach Sunset, Iceland

‘Diamond Beach’ is located by the Jokulsarlon glacier lagoon on the south coast of Iceland. It is part of the greater Breiðamerkursandur glacial plain, which runs for approximately 18km, and is so named due to the pieces of ice that wash up on shore, creating a start contrast with the black volcanic sand.

No two visits to Diamond Beach are ever the same and so it was on this occasion. On our first visit the day before, there had been plenty of ice on the beach on the west side of the river that carries the icebergs from Jökulsárlón lagoon out to the Atlantic Ocean. However, when we arrived the following day for sunset, there was no ice to be found - it had all been washed out to sea. A mad dash across the bridge to the eastern beach ensued in search of ‘diamonds’.

I spotted this triangular-shaped piece of ice on the eastern beach from a distance and headed straight towards it. I noticed the light glowing though the ice as I approached and set up my tripod up as low as it would go to maximise the effect of the setting sun. I used a polariser to remove some of the glare from the ice and sea and a two-stop neutral density graduated filter to balance the exposure between the sky and beach. I also used a higher ISO than I would normally do on a tripod as it was a windy evening.

