Diamond Beach, Iceland by Erika Valkovicova

Picture Story

I was supposed to travel to Chile in December 2020 to capture the Solar Eclipse. With the many travel restrictions, this dream didn't come true. My yearning for a new adventure was stronger than my fear of travelling. Since many countries in Europe closed their borders to tourists, there were not many places left to consider. After a short research, Iceland seemed to be the best choice. Winter is beautiful in Iceland, but the daylight lasts only four hours. It was challenging to shoot sunrise and sunset on locations that were a long drive apart.

That day we visited the Ice Cave on a full-day tour, and we finished at sunset. Although I knew I probably missed the light, I decided to make a short stop at the black sand beach on the way to our accommodation. I noticed that the tide was low, and there was almost no ice floating in the sea. The beach is very famous among the photographers, often standing in the freezing water capturing the waves painting around the ice. There were neither tourists nor photographers around. I was very disappointed at first and thought, perhaps it was just bad timing.

Then, just a few meters from the car park, I spotted this scene! Diamond Beach takes its name from the glittering icebergs scattered across its shore like a field of diamonds. These stunning pieces of ice were once part of the glacier. After breaking away, the ice blocks are slowly floating in Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon before ending up in the sea. It was a feast for the eyes to see these beautiful gems contrasting with the black volcanic beach. The frost highlighted the ripples in the sand. The next day, the tide washed away the fragments, and the ripples disappeared, too.

