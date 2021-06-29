Devils Tower Sunset, Wyoming, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

It had been mostly overcast most of the evening.My wife and I had gone to this location in hopes that at sunset there might be some light sneak under the cloud cover. I had my rig sat up waiting. It was almost as God was saying, "Wait..., wait..., wait, now watch this." This light only lasted about 4 minutes at the most. Having done many of this type of shots, I was prepared.

This image is made up of 70 individual images stitched into the final image. This is an 8 x 14 ft wall mural. Shot using a Gigapan Epic ProV, I used a remote shutter control to trigger the camera allowing for 2-3 seconds after the Gigapan made its move. Focused at the Hyper Focal Distance to provide maximum DOF. I used a laser range finder to locate an object that was at the HFD. Processing was done using Adobe Camera RAW, stitched with PTGui and final processing with Photoshop.

