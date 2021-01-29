Desert Spire, Utah, USA by Daniel Anderson

Picture Story

One of my favorite places to explore photographically are the desert badlands in central Utah in the USA. I usually spend several weeks there every year in the fall, hiking and exploring to take advantage of cooler weather and colorful fall foliage. This trip was my second with my Mavic 2 Pro and I knew this region was rich with new photographic opportunities from this new vantage point. Travel in this area can be difficult due to the clay roadbeds and since it is very remote, the weather is an important planning factor in any exploration here. The roads can easily be impassable for days after a heavy rain and I never venture many miles into the backcountry if the weather forecast is stormy.

This particular area consists of small mesas and canyons and I spent some time exploring them before discovering this magnificent desert spire in the middle of a large circular bay among the mesas. I first saw this spire on an overcast day and decided to return on a clear afternoon and camp near here and see what late afternoon light and then morning light would be like. After photographing here from several vantage points, I decided to put my drone up and see how the late shadows would play around the spire. The quality of light was just ideal for my intentions and I continued to explore from above until dark. The following morning was nice but cloudless and didn’t have the same magical feel for me that the evening did.

