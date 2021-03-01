User Icon

Assignment Winners

Desert Land Assignment Winner • Peter Boehringer

Well Done
We wish to congratulate this month’s assignment winner with this beautiful image, well worth our $100 prize.
Will you be next? Don’t forget to take part in next month’s assignment.
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR
Deadvlei, Namibia

Desert photography is my passion. I chose to live in the American southwest for this particular reason. Most of my shooting happens here, but I still branch out to other places in the world that clearly have the feeling of desert.

Desert can be found in many variations. The presence of absence of water is not always what defines a desert, but how nature handles this precious resource. I have found deserts in Bolivia, Brazil, Iceland, Mexico, Middle Eastern countries and in particular in Namibia. The latter is, beside the American southwest, my favorite sand box, not pun intended.

Sossusvlei is undisputedly the most iconic location in Namibia and, possibly, the greatest reason for people to travel to this country located somewhat outside the …

Peter Boehringer, USA

I grew up in Rio de Janeiro. Its breathtaking nature was the backdrop for my first experiments in black and white photography. Years later and my main interest still remains landscape photography, but now in the American Southwest where I am provided photo adventures off the beaten path.

