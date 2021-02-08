Derwentwater, Lake District, England by Jackie Matear













I took this image on a very cold and clear morning in the Lake District, in north-west England. The Lake District is the largest national park in England and Wales, and the second largest in the UK after the Cairngorms National Park. There are sixteen lakes in the Lake District, although only one is officially a lake by name with the others being ‘meres’ or ‘waters’.

Derwentwater, in the north of the park, is surrounded by high peaks. The lake is very much a landscape of moods, varying from dramatic waves when driven by gales to the absolute mirror calm of early mornings.

I was lucky enough to experience the latter on this visit. I wandered along the shore near Hawse End in the semi-dark and came across this little grouping of rocks. I positioned my tripod so that they fit into the reflection of Blencathra, one of the most northerly hills in the English Lake District with six separate fell tops, in the distance. I used a 2 stop soft graduated neutral density filter to balance the exposure. Light levels were low but I added a two stop neutral density filter to slow the shutter speed to ensure the surface of the water was smooth. I reduced the saturation in post-production to give the image a ‘quieter’ feel, in keeping with the beauty and peacefulness I felt at the time.

