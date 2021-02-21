Deoria Tal, Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, India by Sanjeev Kumar Yadav













Deoriatal is a short walk up a winding path from Sari village and the setting is very peaceful with spectacular views of the larger Himalaya. There are some interesting properties along the way starting with a one man temple playing it's own music for all to hear.

we stayed at magpie camp at deoria tal so but obviously we spent 3/4 hrs at lake but otherwise there is nothing to do on lake side except walk around lake and there is viewing tower so if you are short of time avoid.

The view of reflection of Himalayan Ranges including Mt Chaukhamba, Mt Janhukut, Mt Nandani, Mt Kedarnath, Mt Kedar Dome in the Tal is just amazing.The deoriatal trek from Sari is a short, simple easy one.

Autumn views are majestic with clear blue sky and the reflection of mountains on the lake will be picturesque.

