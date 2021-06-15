Delicate Arch, Arches National Park, Utah, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

I love Arches National Park and the wonderful photography opportunities it provides. I was visiting Arches in February and it had snowed two days before and was very cold. So, I bundled up in full artic gear and started out on the hike to Delicate Arch. The trail was covered in ice, and you needed crampons to traverse the steep icy slopes of the trail. This is the first time I had ever visited Delicate Arch at sunset and been all alone, and it was a beautiful sunset with great clouds and color! I spent about two hours photographing Delicate Arch and the surrounding area and this was the best shot. I specifically shot at f/22 to get the sun burst through a circular polarizer filter. With an f/22 aperture the blades inside your lens close down to create a smaller opening that creates light diffraction and transforms the bright sun into the sunburst that you see in this photograph. The subtle colors, shadows, clouds and the bright sunburst make this an exquisite photograph that was well worth the cold slippery hike.

