Death Valley, USA by Trai Anfield

Picture Story
This was my first visit to Death Valley, and I was instantly mesmerised by the details in the sands here after recent rain. I chose this composition to tell the story of the dead plant - it's so tough to survive here, and this one didn't hang on long enough for the rain to fall. The desiccated patterns reminded me of a giant beast's scales, and it seems like it may devour what little is left of it before moving to the next one. I was also delighted to find a tract of ground that hadn't been trampled by the many photographers who frequent this area - none of them had seemed to think this was worth taking, but I found it both fascinating and touching.
Hey Visitor
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor