Death Valley Sunset, California, USA

Death Valley is one of my favorite places to not only photograph, but to spend time fully emerging myself into. In this hectic world we live in, the remote solitude of this harsh, yet magical place lends itself to some much needed self-reflection.

On this particular occasion, conditions could not have been more perfect. A raging rainstorm that morning made for not only cooler temperatures, but created some very unique, striking patterns on these majestic dunes.

As the sun was setting, a nice breeze whipped up an occasional veil of dust, illuminated by the setting sun. Heaven on earth indeed.

