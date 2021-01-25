Death Valley NP, California, USA by Sangeeta Dey

Picture Story

I have always been an outdoorsy person, but the thought of visiting sand dunes during high winds was a little nerve-racking. Nevertheless, stepping inside those intense conditions made me see things in a new light. For almost a month, every moving component of my gear made a "crunchy" noise because of sand particles in it. I still cannot understand how sand managed to get inside the deepest zippered pockets. Also, besides my fellow photographers, not having a single soul in the entire desert made me realize how much fun it is to shoot during these conditions when everyone has left. There are some things in life that you can only learn in a storm.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now