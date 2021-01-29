Death Valley NP, California, USA by Richard Handler

Picture Story

Shortly before dawn (and shortly before the pandemic took hold) this image was captured of Manly Peak in Death Valley, February 2020. We were with David Kingham, Jennifer Renwick and Sarah Marino. First direct rays of sun were just striking the eastern Sierra Nevada escarpment in far distance but Manly remained in soft indirect illumination. Processing was optimized for color contrast in the many bands of sedimentary rock while avoiding over saturation. Regional adjustments were applied to the the mountain and the foreground. Note the footpath following the hogback ridge to the summit. That is not a place to trip or fall, or remove ones backpack, and I prefered viewing it from the safety of our shooting site to which we'd climbed in darkness with headlamps. Manly is a nice before breakfast shoot site if you're staying in Furnace Creek.

