Picture Story

This picture was taken at the Mesquite Flats Sand Dunes in Death Valley National Park, California. My partner & I drove 6 hours all the way from Monterey, CA and then hiked a mile into the sand dunes to watch the sunrise. The heat picked up rapidly as soon as the sun rose. The light was exactly what we were hoping for; nice and even with very few clouds. I recommend people visit in the winter or spring months between November-April as the temperatures there of course get crazy-high any other time of year. It's definitely called Death Valley for a reason! The image consists of four separate images focus-stacked.