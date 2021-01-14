All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

It was Pre-Pandemic in Feb. 2020, Myself, Helder Silva and Joshua Snow coming together for an Awesome few days in Death Valley National Park, we quickly met up and headed to the East side of the Park to take in the views of some incoming Stormy Weather, we came across Daylight Pass where we could get out and oversee the whole valley from the Armagosa Range to the Panamint Range the views were endless, I came across this scene in Daylight pass with an Awesome Cottontop Barrel Cactus, Hope you enjoy the view also!