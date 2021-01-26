User Icon
Desert Land Assignment

Death Valley National Park, California, USA by Basak Prince

Picture Story

Unexpected Companion - This image is a part of the personal project I am working on. Inspired by Edward Abbey, in this photographic journey I am searching for rare and exhilarating moments in the wilderness that evokes equanimity. And this was one these moments. I come across this floating cloud in the sky that was not there a minute ago. I was lucky enough to have enough time to include it in my composition took the shot. And like it appeared from no where, it disappeared quietly into the abyss.

