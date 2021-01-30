Death Valley, California, USA by Susannah Sofaer Kramer

Picture Story

Some years ago I caravanned to Death Valley with friends. On our first morning we got up in the dark to photograph the famous Mesquite Dunes. I expected a short hike up the dunes from the car but in fact it is quite a way in before one even begins to climb. Once on the dunes it is a real slog to get anywhere near the top of anything! Luckily we were high enough when the sun began to rise and we were able to get some shots of the light rimming the dunes. The wind had kicked up and the sand was blowing off the top od the dune and I was able to catch it backlit against the Panamint Range of mountains.

Winter is the only time to visit Death Valley as from April to September it lives up to it's name. This last year, 2020, the temperature reached 130 in the summer! Death Valley indeed.

