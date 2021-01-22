Death Valley, California, USA by Sara Chieco

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I was on a trip in Yosemite - and so excited to be there in the winter. They'd just had a lot of snow and I haven't really been able to spend time photographing in beautiful snowy places before. The day we arrived it warmed up by nearly 30 degrees, and started raining. And it was forecast to rain for the next five days - our entire visit! So I got in my car, and we drove to death valley. Of course, I only had heavy, heavy winter clothes for Yosemite in January, and Death Valley was in the 70s, so I had to stop on the way to find the last tank top in the only store in Bishop that had any. Major change of plans and scenery, but we were rewarded with this incredible sunrise. Definitely the best I have ever seen there.