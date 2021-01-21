Death Valley, California, USA by Sara Chieco

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

After a devastating break-up I decided to escape to Death Valley, which is not easy during COVID times. The Mesquite Dunes are one of my all-time favorite subjects to shoot, and despite the fact that it was holiday time, I was completely alone in this part of the dunes. The surface pattern was especially pronounced since it had rained the prior day, which is highly unusual. My favorite time to visit Death Valley is in the winter and this time did not disappoint.