Picture Story

This is sunset at the Bad Water Basin at Death Valley National Park. The basin is a large enclosed drainage system where the evaporation exceeds the precipitation. The salt and silt are all that is left after the water is evaporated away. The salt crystals here are formed from the layers of salt left over the ages and the contraction of the soil and the weathering of the winds.The shapes of the crystals are never the same. I never know what to expect on my next trip. Proceed with caution when there is water in the basin.

It is very easy to get stuck in the mud here.