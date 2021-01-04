All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

My wife and I drove out of the mountains at lake Tahoe, where the snow was deep on the ground, to a remote spot in the northern corner of Death Valley. The late afternoon was warm, and I saw someone hiking up the dunes as soon as I erected the tent. It was hard hiking uphill on these large dunes in the soft sand, but the light was fantastic. I tried to keep the other hiker in view while looking for the most interesting foreground, as the sun sank lower to the horizon. This tiny skeleton of a bush was strongly lit with light that was barely skimming across the ripples in the sand. I took a series of photos here, being conscious of where to step and where to skirt, and made my way to the busshes in the midground, but this was the best of the bunch!