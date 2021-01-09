All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A trip to Los Angeles in California to attend an exhibition at the Los Angeles Center for Digital Art where my work was being exhibited was the perfect opportunity to explore the Death Valley area to the north and west of the city. This area had appealed to me ever since meeting another photographer whose work featured some images of the area.

Having rented a car in LA we allocated several days to explore Death Valley and the Mojave desert and after leaving LA stayed overnight at Ridgecrest then on to Stovepipe Wells which was central to Death Valley.

The route we took required the ascent of two mountain passes with some amazing views but the occasional terrifying drops at the roadside.

From Stovepipe Wells which is a ranch style accomodation centre with restaurant we continued to Shoshone via Death Valley Junction where the landscape changed from the backdrop of mountains to a flatter plain with mountains in the distance.

After leaving the famous salt lake at Badwater we headed towards Zabriskie Point to ascend from the valley but I was attracted to the desert scene consisting of desert floor with some death defying plants in close proximity and then mountains in the distance with clouds above.

The Death Valley area is known as the hottest place on earth and lived up to but well worth it and a visit is thoroughly recommended but do your research first and plan the trip carefully as it certainly is a very hostile enviroment. Rent a vehicle with good air-conditioning and good brakes as they are essential through the very steep passes.