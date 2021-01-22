Death Valley, California, USA by J Fritz Rumpf

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

After a long day of shooting in the dunes at Death Valley, I was exhausted and heading back to the car. The sun had set, and a strong wind was blowing sand all over. Despite the low light and the unpleasant wind/sand conditions, this scene caught my eye from a distance. After just a brief hesitation, I decided to stop and get some images. So very glad I did! A very good reminder not to pass on an opportunity, just because one is tired, or the conditions do not seem the best.