Death Valley, California, USA by Douglas Parks

Picture Story

Wandering the Mesquite Dunes in Death Valley National Park during the sunrise hours. A lone figure climbing the dune added to the scale of the scene. A wind storm the night before washed the dunes flat for the most part, and a small amount of wind blows across the peaks of the highest dunes. This scene just screamed to be processed into a black and white image, so here was the result. Since this area can be searingly hot, i would recommend that the photographer go in off season. In this case it was spring. And morning light or afternoon light is the most advantageous.