Picture Story

This photo was taken while exploring the dunes in Death Valley National Park on a very windy day in November. The windy was kicking up sand and dust from the valley floor creating a misty glow with the harsh mid-day light. I ventured a little ways into the dunes from the parking lot to get this shot. We spent the day driving through the valley stopping at various spots this being one of my favorites. I would recommend visiting this time of year as the weather is cool and pleasant.