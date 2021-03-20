Death Valley, California, USA by David Safanda

Picture Story

My family and I packed up and headed to Death Valley for a few days. Warm days and blue skies made for a pleasant mental get away but conditions weren't too inspiring for landscape photography. On the third day the winds kicked up. Anyone who has been in the desert during a windstorm knows what it's like. If it's not tied down it's likely gone. From camp we watched a couple unlucky tents get flattened and blown away. Our only casualty was a lantern. I knew that the wind would also be sweeping away countless footprints in the dunes. I set an alarm for stupid o'clock and the next morning my daughter and I headed out in the predawn darkness. Sure enough, as light spilled across the land we were rewarded with a sea of pristine sand dunes.

