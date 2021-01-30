Dead Sea Area, Israel by Michael Nalsky

Picture Story

Full moon rise in the desert is one of the very special moments to me, I would say the sacred one. The wind calm down and deep silence sets in. The ambient light is still good enough to see and capture the landscape in great details. When the moon starts rising it is absolutely mesmerizing. You just cannot stop looking at it. Thanks to modern phone applications you know exactly where the moon will show up, and thus you can set the composition in advance and just wait. I'm the wide angle junkie, but unfortunately it renders the moon smaller than it feels. So I took my artistic license and made another frame at the longer focal length and shorter exposure to blend it later in post.

