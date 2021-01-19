Dead Horse Point State Park, Utah, USA by Gary Fua

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

North America has four major deserts: Great Basin, Mojave, Chihuahuan and Sonoran. Of the four North American deserts, the Great Basin Desert is both the highest-elevation and northernmost of the four and has very cold winters. The seasonal distribution of precipitation varies with latitude, but temperatures limit the growing season to the summer. Vegetation is dominated by a few species of low, small-leafed shrubs; there are almost no trees or succulents.

The State of Utah has a wide range of landscapes from the mountains of the Wasatch front and Great Salt lake, to the redrock canyons and stunning stillness of the slickrock deserts. Three distinct geologic regions converge in Utah, the Rocky Mountains, the Great Basin and the Colorado Plateau find various points to meet and blend into one another with numerous transition zones allowing the mix of flora and fauna. Utah offers a wide range of natural diversity, from mountains, to canyons to deserts.

The photo above was taken at Dead Horse Point State Park, a hidden gem of Utah and mostly overshadowed by Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park in terms of its geological features. For three consecutive days, each morning I visited this vantage point with the hope of sunshine rays to hit this martian landscape. On the last day, the fog that enveloped the canyons finally unveiled and this astounding view was revealed. A surreal and out of this world landscape of the red rock canyon with snow dusting in front of me. Breathtaking view, I will always remember!