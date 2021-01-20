Dead Horse Point SP, Utah, USA by Johnny Zhang

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

In the autumn of 2020, I took a trip to Colorado aimed at photographing the beautiful Colorado fall colors. Throughout the trip in Colorado it was clear blue skies without a shred of clouds. On the way back to California I made a detour to visit Dead Horse Point which had been on my list for quite a while. Even though I had seen so many great photos of Dead Horse Point, I was still shocked at the immense canyons and rock cliffs. As the sun sets below the horizon, the entire canyon was lit by the burning clouds. It made the long drive and long wait totally worthwhile.

To capture the vast canyons with enough resolution, this 500 mega pixel panorama image was made from 70 photos stitched together, 5 rows vertically with 14 frames per row horizontally. Each photo was shot with a 70-200 mm lens at a focal length of 70 mm.