Picture Story

Took a spring tour to photograph some of the incredible American southwestern landscapes from my base in northwest Wyoming. One could spend a lifetime just photographing all the varied landscapes of Utah alone. For this photo just walking about in the Mojave Desert in Johua Tree NP during the early morning hours. As the sun cleared the horizon all the flora on the ground was wonderfully backlit. This small cacti seemed to be in the middle of a dance move.