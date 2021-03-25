Cuernos Range, Torres del Paine, Chile by Daniel Anderson

Picture Story

This is one of my favorite images from my photo tour that I led to Patagonia a few years ago. Chile is a spectacular country to explore and the Cuernos Range in the Torres del Paine National Park is to me one of the most spectacular places on earth. We spent many days photographing wildlife, glaciers, waterfalls, spectaular mountain sunrises and sunsets as well as gauchos hearding their flocks. We experienced rain, snow, heavy fog, clear skies and the most extreme wind I have ever been in in my life. In other words, great fun and filled with photographic opportunities.

On this morning, we left our hotel in a heavy fog and were driving to a place that I thought would give us good photo opportunities when suddenly the fog began to lift and this scene revealed itself so we quickly stopped. We had only minutes to photograph this scene as the fog was rapidly streaming from left to right flowing over these foothills. Within two more minutes after this exposure, all traces of the fog were gone. Working this fast is definitely not my preferred way to work but this is the type of situation where all the time spent getting to intimately know your equipment, knowing where things are in your camera bag and being able to make quick lens and filter decisions pay off with satisfying images. I was glad I already had my 70-300mm lens on the camera so that saved me precious time.

