Crystal Pier, Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, USA

Picture Story

Mornings spent on the beach can be so rewarding. Sometimes it's hard for me to roll out of bed early enough to catch the sunrise, but I've learned that most of the time it's totally worth it. On this particular morning in early spring 2021, I was especially torn between my warm bed and the chilly beach air.

I had skipped sunrise the previous morning because the weather forecast wasn't promising and a quick glance at my Weather.com app around 05:00 showed this morning might not be any better. Eventually, I convinced myself that I might as well give it a shot since I was already awake.

I gathered my gear and headed out to Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, NC. My goal was to catch some golden rays of sunlight bursting through the wooden beams of the pier. The weather certainly wasn't going to cooperate with that though. Once I was on the beach, I saw that a heavy fog had set in. At first, I was so discouraged and felt that I wouldn't end up with any shots I liked, but then I started to see things differently. The heavy fog created a unique, almost magical, moody atmosphere that complimented the cool tones of the wooden pier nicely.

I focused on getting some long exposures under the pier just at the break of day and the results were stunning. I love how the leading lines of the pier beams and the repeating patterns draw the viewer directly to the vanishing point at the end of the pier. Although a beautiful sunrise would have been a nice treat, I found the fog to be a welcome surprise. The next time I won't wait for the weather forecast to be 100% perfect before I venture out, I'll just take whatever surprises nature gives me. Enjoy every beautiful moment life brings your way.

