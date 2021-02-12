Crater Lake, Klamath County, Oregon, USA by Gary Weyandt

Picture Story

While taking a short hike on the Discovery Point Trail at Crater Lake National Park, reflections in the water provided the perfect opportunity to capture the majesty of the park in winter. Wizard Island framed with trees and the crater's rim was awe inspiring. The glassy water reflected the island, crater rim, and sky like a mirror. The edge of a snow drift helped frame the scene, clearly announcing this was winter. The soft clouds and their reflection bestow a sense of tranquility and peace. Crater Lake is magical in winter when the park is nearly deserted. Spectacular always!

