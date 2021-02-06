Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair NP, Tasmania, Australia by Joshua Tagicakibau

Picture Story

This photograph was taken during the first day of a seven day hike through the remote Tasmanian Wilderness known as the Overland Track.

One of Australia's best known multi day hikes, being at a significant elevation and at such a southerly point, it can be subject to snow at all times of the year (which most people do not realise, given it's in Australia).

I completed this hike in November, just a few weeks before the start of Summer, and an unseasonably strong storm front had rolled through the day before, dumping ~30cm of snow overnight. By mid-morning the next day when I commenced the hike, it was still snowing, with another 30cm to fall over the course of that day.

This shot was taken at Ranger's Hut, a dividing point between the Overland Track, and the route to get to the Cradle Mountain Summit.

The trees in this shot are some of the endemic pencil pines (Athrotaxis cupressoides) which are revered in Tasmania due to their long lifespans (up to 1000 years).

