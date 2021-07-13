Coyote Buttes South, Near Kanab, Utah, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

This is a wildly beautiful area of shapes and colors. Ridges, ravines and hoodoos in various colors of oxidized iron abound. After a summer storm the colors are pronounced and reflection shots possible.

I would just settle for clouds in the sky. South Coyote Buttes cover about a 3 mile area of the main ridge. Basically it is a compose and shoot during most of the day hand held and support as the light fades. Just too much to do and see here. Permits are required.

There is not much trudging as the surface is firm and reliable.Early and late afternoon light produce the best effects here creating shadows that avoid the mid day harshness.

