Cox Bay Break, Vancouver Island, Canada by Jacob Klassen

Us photographers are all too familiar with the feeling of doubt when we plan our photography excursions. "What if this rain doesn't clear?" or "What if this hike is all for nothing?" are common thoughts that run through my head when I'm thinking of going out to shoot. This photo started exactly like that. It was a stormy weekend afternoon when I was working on some photos in my office. I decided to take a quick peak at the forecast for the coast since it's about a hundred kilometers away from my house.

The forecast called for a clearing around sunset so my girlfriend and I set out on one of the most wet and stressful drives through the middle of Vancouver Island. My head was full of doubts the entire way there, but once we set foot on the beach and had our first glimpse at the horizon, I could tell it was going to be a good one. We scrambled up the hiking trail to one of my favourite lookouts and made it just in time before the sun set. This was the first photo I took that evening. The setting sun illuminated the remaining atmosphere left by the storm, making for a very moody photograph of Tofino. Though most trips don't usually end with a victory, it's all of those failures that make a scene like this worth it.

