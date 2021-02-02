Covered Bridge, Bad Hindelang, Germany by Mike Page

Picture Story

A friend and I discovered this bridge almost by accident back in the autumn on a trip down to the mountains. We’d seen it from the other side of the road on the way in to shoot a nearby waterfall and thought it might be worth checking out on our way back out, and boy were we right. It lies on this lovely river curve that you can’t see from the road at all. Choosing the right place to shoot from you can make the road and an ugly concrete embankment almost completely disappear behind the bridge. This was my third attempt at shooting it this winter; I didn’t like the first two as there was no snow to speak of on the trees, though the sky was a bit more interesting on our second visit.

On this occasion we dropped in on the way back from a morning’s cross-country skiing after a decent snowfall and found ideal conditions. It had been bitterly cold all day despite blue skies - I reckon we were down to about -15°C at one point, though it had warmed up a good ten degrees by mid afternoon when we arrived. The snow on the trees blocks most of the colour leaving it essentially a monochrome blue and white image. I’ve done very little to adjust the colour; the water is authentic, one of the things that caught our eyes in the first place. We’re definitely going to keep an eye on this location through the seasons. Persistence is key!

This is an HDR image of three shots; 1/3, 1/13 and 1/250 s - the dynamic range was too large for a single shot with the sun on the hilltops behind.

