Cotton Candy Sunset, Port Royal, South Carolina, USA

If you are a "lover of light", then you know that the half hour or so after sunset can be a real feast for the eyes. This was the case earlier this spring when I was shooting sunset over Port Royal, South Carolina. As I watched the sun sink below the horizon that evening, I noticed a few clouds working their way ever so slowly across the sky. The scene before me was rather flat with no good anchors or points of interest but something told me to just wait. I framed up my shot using the leading lines of the shallow water and the boardwalk but the scene was still missing something. Little by little the clouds worked their way closer to the composition I had chosen and then suddenly the scene was complete. For just a few brief moments, the sky was filled with the soft cotton candy colors of blues and pinks. Most of the sunset watchers and photographers had left long before then but, for the few of us who had waited it out, it was a magical moment.

This image was taken in Port Royal, South Carolina near the US Marine Corp Recruit Depot of Parris Island. The base is so close that while I was shooting around dusk, I could hear the sounds of taps drifting over the water. For this shot, I chose my Nikon D850 camera body and Sigma 24-105mm f/4 ART lens. Many of favorite images have been taken using this very same combination. I have found the Sigma 24-105 lens to be both reliable and tack sharp. If I was forced to choose only one of my lenses for a photography outing, I would choose that one every time.

