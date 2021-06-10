Coquille Point Sunset, Oregon, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

In early June we spent 5 days at Coquille Point in Bandon, Oregon. Each morning saw thick low level clouds and occasional fog. By noon, skies were clearing and afternoons were sunny Typically as the sun approaches the horizon in the evening, the clouds again thicken. On this day, the skies remained clear. Thinking there was a chance the sun would be visible as it reached the horizon, after hiding behind this last low cloud deck, I positioned myself on the bluff about 30 meters (100 feet) above the Pacific Ocean below. Alas, this image was the last rays of the sun on that day. The sun failed to appear below the cloud deck and the sky gradually turned darker and darker shades of grey.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now