Cooper Bay, South Georgia Island by Marie-Eve Glasson

Picture Story

In 2019, I got the chance to board on a vessel that brought me to a very remote land: South Georgia. The expedition was planned to start with a couple of days in Falklands Islands after leaving Ushuaia, and then heading to South Georgia. Storms decided otherwise and after 4 days of rough sea we were in South Georgia. We were the first vessel of the season, and had the impression were completely alone on this very remote land.

We spent 10 days in total in South Georgia, offboarding on nearly all possible spots to photograph penguins, sea elephants, and beautiful landscapes. On the 4th day we discovered an iceberg graveyard, located at the southern tip of the island, called Cooper Bay. This was so impressive that the tour leader, together with the vessel captain decided to come back when light would be better. They managed to bring us back on the 9th day after a night cruise on the south side of the island (where most of the vessels do not go).

This picture was very early in the morning (4 AM ! ) from the vessel deck. We were fortunate to have a captain and tour leader who manager to offer us this cruise on the south side of the island (where most of the vessels do not go), but even more fortunate to have the chance to be offered a sunrise in an iceberg’s graveyard.

Nature also offered us a magical light that day, it was worth shortening the night to enjoy this beauty.

