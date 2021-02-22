Conkles Hollow, Hocking Hills SP, Ohio, USA by Roy Goldsberry

Picture Story

I have been to visit Hocking Hills State Park near Logan, Ohio several times. So far, these visits had always been between spring and fall. There are multiple caves, small canyons, and waterfalls in the area. I had heard that it was also a very nice winter destination, and so my wife and I planned to try that out during the second week of February. We had made a booking for a cabin several weeks in advance, and at that time, the forecast was for not so wintery weather, well above freezing. As we got closer however, the forecast changed and it was going to be much colder: below freezing nearly all the time, which is much better for ice formations, of course.

We arrived on a Sunday afternoon, and settled into our cabin. There are several, separated areas that make up the park, and we visited a couple of them each day. On Tuesday, we went to Conkles Hollow, one of the small canyons cut into the regional sandstone.

We took the central trail, and I was looking for ice formations along the canyon walls. I didn't see very much of that until we got to the very end of the trail at the head of the canyon. I knew that there was a small waterfall there, but I had forgotten that there was a recess off to the side as well. The ice coming down from the ceiling and edge of the recess was amazing, and you can also see the frozen waterfall at the back of the scene, just left of center.

