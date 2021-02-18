Colorado River, Moab, Utah, USA by Bruce Hucko

Picture Story

The high desert of the Colorado Plateau experiences all seasons, and nothing, to me, validates how cold it can get as when the Colorado River freezes over. I mean bank to bank and almost thick enough to walk across (but don't try it). When conditions are right it usually takes a few weeks of prolonged cold for the ice to form. When it does it's time for a drive up Highway 128 towards Castle Valley. Along the way there are several spots that get no or very little direct sun during the day. Later in the PM one can find a few good river sections in open shade that still reflect the colors of the sun drenched canyon walls. That's the source of this image.

From my vantage point the side of the highway I looked down to see full ice, broken in a few places, yet still frozen bank to bank. The open shade provided the blue while the reflected canyon walls provided all other color. The thin line reminds me of how delicate all creation is. A few degrees warmer and this whole scene fractures apart!

