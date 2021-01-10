All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 700,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I wanted to try for a sunrise image of Ute Canyon, one of the many breathtaking scenic views to be seen along Rimrock Drive in the Colorado National Monument. An area scouted the day before promised to be a nice choice for sunrise light. When I first arrived that morning, it was breezy and chilly as I hiked the short distance from the road to the overlook in near darkness. I was able to set up and then waited for the light. At sunrise the sun was initially behind a small band of clouds, but after about 30 minutes it broke through and started lighting up the canyon walls. I had the entire overlook to myself to enjoy the magnificent light and the stillness of the morning as I composed and captured my images.