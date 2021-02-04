Charlottesville, Virginia, USA by Oliver Schaer

Picture Story

This is my first-time snow since my move from the UK to Virginia last year. The snowstorm lasted for about half a day and towards noon I was walking along the Rivanna Trail which runs along Charlottesville city perimeter. It also gets you across the Amtrak train line that is running towards Washington DC which provided a captivating view of the tracks surrounded by a white wall of trees and a looming snow clouds. The shot was pretty straightforward from the bridge without the use of a tripod.

