Charlottesville, Virginia, USA by Oliver Schaer

Picture Story
This is my first-time snow since my move from the UK to Virginia last year. The snowstorm lasted for about half a day and towards noon I was walking along the Rivanna Trail which runs along Charlottesville city perimeter. It also gets you across the Amtrak train line that is running towards Washington DC which provided a captivating view of the tracks surrounded by a white wall of trees and a looming snow clouds. The shot was pretty straightforward from the bridge without the use of a tripod.
Hey Visitor
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your own portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 700,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your own portfolio page – click here to see sample
• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 700,000 followers
• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
• Download ALL back issues
• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments
• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor