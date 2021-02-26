Charlevoix Region, Quebec, Canada by Jacques Geoffroy

The Charlevoix region is well known for its landscape beauty and diversity. I was caught by this old barn surrounded by the autumn colors, mountains, and the beautiful sky. There was rain in the background, proving a wonderful tone contrast. As I was using a GPS, all the location data are imported in LightRoom. Using the time of the picture and the GPS data, I know that this photograph was precisely taken at: 47°31'47.2345" N 70°30'27.0683" W, so I can return to the precise location or send it to a friend!

