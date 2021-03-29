Chamonix Valley, France by Mathieu Rossi

Picture Story

This shot was taken in the valley of Chamonix, in the French Alps during the month of August 2020, around 8.30 pm when the sun was starting to go down.

I was on a trail called the ''Balcons du Mont Blanc'' (Mont Blanc Balcony) which gives a great vista on the Mont Blanc massif. Pictured is the Aiguille du Midi peak which has on its top, an observatory deck.

The conditions at first were not the best : a lot of clouds blocking the view on the mountains. I decided nonetheless to take my chance by setting my tripod and camera and wait.

Wise thought: at some point, the clouds started to move around the mountains, playing with these ''rocky giants'' and the light.

Hey Visitor

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your personal portfolio page and let us share it monthly to over 400,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your personal portfolio page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 400,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download 2 premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 48 images per year via our monthly assignments

• Upload and share up to 24 images per year via our picture submission form

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 24 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now